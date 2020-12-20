BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to West Bengal to take stock of his party's affairs in West Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections that are due in four months.

BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday commenced the second day of his two-day visit to West Bengal. As per official party sources, Shah is scheduled to visit Vishwa Bharti University at Shantiniketan in the Birbhum district today to pay tribute to Rabindranath Tagore. Shah’s much-anticipated visit to the state began on Saturday amid a much high face-off between ruling TMC and BJP.

TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee hit out at BJP and said that ‘Amit Shah is unaware of Reality’. The Union Minister will visit Shyambati in Birbhum, and planned to have lunch with the family of a local Baul singer. Ahead of Amit Shah’s Bolpur visit shops were set on Fire in Nanoor, Bengal. Shah will hold a roadshow in Bolpur and is expected to conclude the visit with a press conference at Mohor Kutir in Birbhum.

The BJP’s state chief Dilip Ghosh has said that Shah and party president J P Nadda would visit West Bengal every month ahead of the upcoming elections and has a series of rallies scheduled. Party workers had preparations in full swing in the Birbhum district to welcome Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday. Huge cutouts of Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP leaders Mukul Roy and others were seen in Bolpur-Santiniketan Road where Shah will participate in a roadshow.

