In a veiled attack at the Opposition's grand alliance, BJP president Amit Shah said that the country has been mismanaged by the coalition government for almost 30 years adding that over 10 crore families started doubting the efficiency of government during these years. Shah added that there is a huge difference between the BJP and other parties as it is only the BJP that believes in internal democracy.

Ahead of the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP national president Amit Shah and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday launched the party’s national campaign Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri. While speaking at the launch of the campaign, Shah took several potshots at the Opposition claiming that for almost 30 years no concrete actions were taken with a visionary thinking process to encounter country’s problems. Before 2014 polls, the parties made false promises following which the country lost its economic and financial stability, Shah said.

In a veiled attack at the Opposition’s grand alliance, Shah said that the country has been mismanaged by the coalition government adding that over 10 crore families have started doubting the efficiency of government. He then lauded the BJP saying that it was only in 2014 when the country voted for the BJP in a majority and made Narendra Modi their prime minister.

Shah added that the Narendra Modi-led BJP government has changed the country’s position in the last five years. With his visionary policies, PM Modi has laid the foundation stone for country’s long-term development, said Shah adding that the world now looks at India with respect.

Shah continued saying that there is a huge difference between the BJP and other parties, adding that it is only BJP that believes in internal democracy. He noted that the parties with internal democracy are the one that can strengthen the democracy of the country. The BJP chief also emphasised that the development of the country happens when governments continue for longer than 5 years.

Explaining the BJP’s campaign, the BJP chief asserted over 11 crore BJP workers will visit 10 crore households in a one month to find out what they expect from the Narendra Modi government and what is their idea of new India.

