Amit Shah on Saturday reached Chennai where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Tamil Nadu. Shah was received by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswamy among others.

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah received a grand welcome in Chennai as soon as he came out of his vehicle. Emerging outside of the airport, the senior leader was flooded with supporters all around him soon after he landed in the Tamil Nadu capital. Shah is on a two-day visit in Chennai ahead of next year’s assembly election in the state.

As per official party sources, Shah will address party workers in the state as well as devise poll strategy for the upcoming elections. He will lay the foundation stone for the reservoir at Thervoykandigai built at a cost of Rs 380 crore and lay the foundation for various infrastructure projects worth a whopping Rs 67,378 crore in Tamil Nadu. Shah would be laying the foundation stone of Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail project The timing of Home Minister visit is considered a crucial one as there are rumours of strains in the ties between the BJP and Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK, its ally.

Shah was received by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, and senior cabinet members. BJP state chief L Murugan was also present at the airport. The ties between the two parties have been over a couple of differences. The BJP’s “Vetri Vel Yatra” planned later this year which was cancelled by the state govt over Covid-19 scare has been one of the main bone of contention.

Amit Shah will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Tamil Nadu. Shah’s visit assumes significance as BJP prepares itself for the Assembly polls scheduled in mid-2021 in Tamil Nadu.