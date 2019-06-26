Amit Shah in Kashmir: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to chair back to back high-level security meetings to review steps taken to ensure the safety of pilgrims during the Amarnath Yatra this year.

Amit Shah in Kashmir: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Jammu & Kashmir for two days beginning today (Wednesday, June 26, 2019). This is Shah’s first visit to the Valley as the home minister of the country. The home minister will not visit the Jammu and Ladakh divisions of the state during his trip, a home ministry official said. A high alert has been sounded in Srinagar as Shah is arriving in the city this afternoon. Restrictions on the movement of traffic have been announced for two days on the Boulevard Road near the Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Amit Shah is scheduled to take a chopper to reach the Amarnath Cave shrine to pay obeisance on Wednesday afternoon. Reports said a special prayer is being organised by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board in which Shah will take part today.

After visiting the shrine, Shah will chair a high-level security meeting on arrangements made to ensure the safety of pilgrims during the Amarnath Yatra this year. The Amarnath Yatra will begin from July 1 and end on August 15, 2019.

Shah will attend another meeting to review the overall security in Jammu and Kashmir and the ongoing counter-insurgency operations.

Apart from that, the Union Home Minister will interact with Governor Satya Pal Malik and spend the night at the Raj Bhawan.

On the second day of his visit to the state, Amit Shah will meet BJP leaders, members of Panchayats at the Nehru Guest House in Srinagar’s Cheshma Shahi area.

He will also meet delegations of civil society members, a delegation of people connected with tourism and some youth delegations.

The Home Minister is likely to address a media conference in Srinagar on Thursday Before flying back to Delhi.

