Amit Shah in Kolkata: Home Minister Amit Shah targeted Mamata Banerjee for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). In a rally in Kolkata, Shah said BJP is set to form government in West Bengal and will turn state into Sonaar Bangla.

Union Homw Minister ans senior BJP leader, Amit Shah on Sunday kicked off party’s run in West Bengal for the upcoming assembly elections. Addressing a rally Kolkata, Shah launched a scathing attack against West Bangalore Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Home Minister accused Chief Minister of triggering riots and burning trains in the state. Mamata didi can’t stop it, said Amit Shah accusing Trinamool of provoking people against the CAA.

In a similar protest claimed 43 lives last week in Delhi after clash happened between people against and supporting the CAA.

Shah asked Mamata Banerjee that why she is hurting the interests and sentiments of refugees? Adding she only cares about infiltrators and her vote bank.

Amit Shah said the bill would help Refugees who were misled and scared till now to get an identity. Recalling the past persecution on the basis of religion, Shah said Hindus were raped and threatened and killed, why they should not get citizenship?

BJP leader said time is up for Mamata Banerjee and the saffron front would form a government in the state this time with a clear majority.

He also promised to turn state into Sonaar Bangla (a golden state.)

