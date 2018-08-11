BJP president Amit Shah is set to address a mega rally in West Bengal's Kolkata, amid a political war between his party and Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress. The BJP aims to expand its footprints in the state, with an eye on 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Days ago, a war of words broke out between the BJP and Mamata Banerjee's party over the draft of Assam National Registrar of Citizens (NRC).

BJP president Amit Shah is set to address a mega rally in West Bengal’s Kolkata, amid a political war between his party and Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress. Days ago, a war of words broke out between the BJP and TMC over the draft of Assam National Registrar of Citizens (NRC). With an eye on 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP aims to expand its footprint in the state that is being ruled by Trinamool Congress. Earlier, the BJP claimed that Kolkata police is not granting permission to party for Amit Shah’s rally. But later they did get the permission for a rally at Kolkata’s Mayo Road.

The TMC is observing the black day in the state today against the BJP president Amit Shah’s rally at Kolkata. The West Bengal has 42 Lok Sabha seats, so it is politically significant for all parties in next general elections. Mamata Banerjee, who remains at the centre of proposed federal front for next elections, hopes to become next prime minister of the country.

Amit Shah in Kolkata LIVE Updates:

2:45 pm | Amit Shah pays floral tributes to Khudiram Bose at Kolkata’s rally.

2:40 pm | Shah alleges that Mamata Banerjee even politicises Durga Puja and Saraswati Puja in the state.

2:35 pm | Attacking Congress, the BJP president said NRC is the brainchild of Rajiv Gandhi’s Assam Accord. He added that Congress didn’t have a problem then but opposing now.

2: 30 pm | Accusing Mamata Banerjee of shielding illegal immigrants in the country, Bangladeshi infiltrators are TMC chief’s vote bank

2:25 pm | Amit Shah launches a scathing attack on Trinamool Congress over corruption, says Mamata di was elected because she fought against corruption but now scams are everywhere.

2:23 pm | Reacting to the TMC’s allegations that BJP is anti-Bengal, Amit Shah says BJP is not anti-Bengal but anti-Mamata

2:20 pm | Only Modi rule can bring development in the state, said Amit Shah at Kolkata rally while praising BJP-led NDA government.

2:15 pm | Amit Shah attacks Opposition over NRC

Reiterating his party’s stand on NRC, the BJP president said that they will make sure that the process of NRC Assam is carried out peacefully, adding that neither Mamata Banerjee nor Rahul Gandhi can stop us from doing it. He further said, “We want to ask Mamata Banerjee “why is she protecting Bangladeshi infiltrators?”. Rahul Gandhi also is not clarifying his stand on the issue. This is because of Congress’ vote-bank politics”

We want to ask Mamata Banerjee why is she protecting Bangladeshi infiltrators? Rahul Gandhi is also not clarifying his stand on the issue. This is because of Congress' vote-bank politics: BJP President Amit Shah in Kolkata #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/lSQyZhSZh7 — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2018

2:00 pm | Addressing the rally, BJP president launched a scathing attack on ruling party in the state and said will uproot the Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress from West Bengal.

1:39 pm | BJP president Amit Shah arrives at Kolkata airport, to address a rally at Mayo Road soon.

Have reached Kolkata where I will be addressing lakhs of young men and women who have come from all parts of West Bengal to attend the "Yuva Swabhiman Samavesh", an awakening that will uproot the undemocratic and totalitarian TMC government in the state. #BJPForSonarBangla pic.twitter.com/znV2I2qSFt — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 11, 2018

