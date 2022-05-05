Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is in West Bengal for a two-day visit, flagged off a boat ambulance at a floating border outpost (BOP) in Haridaspur today

Shah will lay the foundation stone for the Maitri Sangrahalaya (museum) at BOP Haridaspur after launching the floating BOPs. The number of floating BOPs has been expanded to improve surveillance in West Bengal’s inhospitable Sunderbans.

Aside from that, boat ambulance services have been established to give medical aid in this inhospitable section of the Sundarbans, from Saheb Khali (West Bengal) to Shamsher Nagar (Bihar).

Home Minister’s day-long schedule also includes a public gathering at the Railway Institute Sports Ground in Siliguri, West Bengal, at 6:15 p.m.

At roughly 9.30 a.m. on Friday, the Home Minister would visit Teen Bigha in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district and interact with Border Security Force (BSF) troops at BoP Jhikabari.

At 2 p.m. on Friday, the Home Minister will meet with MPs, MLAs, and state office-bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s West Bengal branch at the Hotel Westin in Kolkata.

Shah’s two-day tour to the state will come to a close at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata at around 6 p.m., with a cultural event organized by the Ministry of Culture to commemorate Durga Puja’s entry on the UNESCO list of intangible cultural treasures.