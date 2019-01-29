Speaking at the rally in Contai railway station ground, Amit Shah remembered revolutionaries Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and Kshudiram Bose, asking where did the Sonar Bengal go, and asserting that the upcoming elections were an opportunity to turn Bengal into Sonar Bangla, that has been lost under CPM and TMC rule.

With the general elections right around the corner, BJP President Amit Shah on Tuesday arrived in West Bengal to address his 2nd rally in the state, first being in Malda on January 22, to take on Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee head on. Speaking at the rally in Contai railway station ground, Amit Shah remembered revolutionaries Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and Kshudiram Bose, asking where did the Sonar Bengal go, and asserting that the upcoming elections were an opportunity to turn Bengal into Sonar Bangla, that has been lost under CPM and TMC rule.

Here are the highlights of Amit Shah’s rally in West Bengal:

Mamata Banerjee government is targeting BJP workers because BJP is opposing the corrupt TMC rule. Bengal decided to go with Narendra Modi in 2014 and in 2019 people of Bengal will uproot the Mamata Banerjee government, said Amit Shah. Training his guns on Mamata Banerjee over Citizenship Amendment Act, Amit Shah asked if she will support the Bill in Rajya Sabha. He further said that TMC government welcomes Rohingyas but there was no place for the refugees who came to save themselves. Amit Shah announced that all the non-Muslim refugees in Bengal will be granted citizenship by the Narendra Modi government. Attacking the TMC over allged BJP workers killing, Amit Shah said that more than 65 BJP workers were killed in Bengal. Predicting the result of the elections, BJP president said, counting will begin at 9 am, by 2 pm, Mamata Banerjee’s govt will be gone.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More