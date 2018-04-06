Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Friday issued a clarification for his remarks on the opposition. The BJP chief backtracked his comment an hour later saying that what he implied was parties with different ideologies are joining together to contest next election against BJP and Narendra Modi.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Friday issued a clarification for his remarks on the opposition. During a rally in Mumbai Amit Shah said that the opposition parties with animals have created a furore. The BJP chief backtracked his comment an hour later saying that what he implied was parties with different ideologies are joining together to contest next election against BJP and Narendra Modi. Amit Shah today targeted Trinamool Congress (TMC), Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP).

Amit Shah issued the clarification over controversial remark saying, “What I intended was that the parties with opposing political ideologies which could never come together have united… They include BSP-SP (the Bahujan Samaj Party-Samajwadi Party), TDP-Congress, Congress-Trinamool Congress, etc.”

Earlier today, addressing a mega rally in Mumbai at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex on BJP’s 38th Foundation day, Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah lampooning the Opposition parties said, “There is a campaign that all opposition should unite. Whenever there is a massive flood, all snakes, mongooses, cats, dogs, cheetahs, lions etc climb a huge tree, they fear rising water levels.” He also blamed the opposition for the current logjam in the Parliament. The session concluded today. The event was attended by as many as 3 lakh BJP workers.

Stressing on the major developments by the Narendra Modi led-BJP, he claimed that the BJP is the biggest political party and in the past the party has lost many saffron party workers.

