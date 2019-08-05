Amit Shah is all set to introduce J&K Reservation Bill, 2019 In Rajya Sabha on Monday. The Bill which was passed by Lok Sabha on July 1 this year. The Bill seeks to implement 10 percent quota to Economically Weaker Sections quota to the Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha today. The Bill which was earlier passed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on July 1 in Lok Sabha is the second amendment Bill. The Bill only needs to pass in Rajya Sabha which will forward to President Ramnath Kovind for his consent.

The Bill will provide 10 percent quota to EWS in educational institutions and public employment alongside the existing reservations in the state.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha passed the J&K Reservation Amendment Bill which was moved by Home Minister Amit Shah that sought an extension of president’s rule in J&K for a period of 6 months. The State was already reeled under Governor’s rule after BJP withdrew support to its alliance partner PDP in the state. The then Rajya Sabha also gave nod to the amendment in the Bill proposing to give reservation for the EWS in the educational institutions and in government jobs.

On Sunday, Shah held a crucial meeting with Home secretary Rajiv Gauba and NSA Ajit Doval in his office in Parliament. Amid fears that the Centre might repeal Article 35A, which grants exclusive rights to Jammu and Kashmir residents over land and jobs, Governor Satya Pal Malik said nothing will be done secretly. People should not worry about their special status.

Last week, tourists and Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were advised to cut short their stay in Kashmir and leave the place as soon as possible. However, restrictions under section 144 have been imposed across Srinagar. Meanwhile, former J&K chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been placed under house arrest.

