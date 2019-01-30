Amit Shah at Kanpur rally: BJP national president Amit Shah hit out at the änti-BJP front, trying to stitch together a grand alliance ( mahagathbandan), by saying that a grand alliance wins in the upcoming elections, every key leader of the opposition will be Prime Minister from Monday to Sunday.

Amit Shah at Kanpur rally: With 2019 Lok Sabha election around the corner, BJP national president Amit Shah hit out at the änti-BJP front, trying to stitch together a grand alliance ( mahagathbandan). Speaking in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district on Tuesday, January 30, Mr Shah said if the grand alliance wins in the upcoming elections, every key leader of the opposition will be Prime Minister from Monday to Sunday.

Taking a jibe at other key leaders from various political parties, Mr Shah said if grand alliance comes to power, Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati will be PM on Monday, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will be PM on Tuesday. His comment comes at a juncture when foes turned into friends yet again-SP-BSP-by announcing an alliance for the Lok Sabha 2019 in order to defeat the BJP.

The alignment comes after perennial antagonism, which both parties shared following the Guest House episode of 1995 when SP workers surrounded the guest house where Mayawati was attending a meeting with her party cadres. The incident compelled her to lock herself up in a room.

However, keeping the past aside, the two important regional parties have announced an alliance which will reportedly not just affect Lok Sabha elections but also the state Assembly elections of 2022.

Mr Shah’s remark also came after Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee’s mega rally in Kolkata, where she said the decision on the prime ministerial face would take place after the general elections and the need of the hour is showcase of strength by the opposition parties.

Her mega rally was attended by a host of opposition party leaders, including SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal and former prime minister and JD-S patriarch HD Deve Gowda.

