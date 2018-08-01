BJP president Amit Shah said that he will not be aborting his Kolkata visit even if he doesn't get the permission from Mamata Banerjee's government, the Kolkata Police granted him the permission for his visit that is expected to take place on August 11.

Just a few hours after, BJP president Amit Shah said that he will not be aborting his Kolkata visit even if he doesn’t get the permission from Mamata Banerjee’s government, the Kolkata Police granted him the permission for his rally that is expected to take place on August 11. On Wednesday Amit Shah said that the state government can arrest him but his visit will not be cancelled. Reports suggest that a high-level BJP meet was chaired to give out a decision on Amit Shah’s Kolkata visit.

Later, putting an end to all the speculations doing rounds on social media, the Kolkata Police took to their Twitter handle and said that permission for Amit Shah’s rally is granted.

Some unwarranted speculation in social media about denial of permission to a political party on 11 August has come to our notice.

It is to clarify that on request permission for meeting has already been granted. — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) August 1, 2018

Hitting out at the BJP and its president Amit Shah, TMC MP Derek O’Brien said that the party and his leader have become nervous and tense. He added that BJP’s rally on August 3rd was granted permission by the state authorities. He added BJP had just sent a single letter and they were further granted permission for the rally that is expected to take place on August 11.

BJP & its national President have become nervous, tense. Their programme for Aug 3 in Kolkata was promptly granted permission. For their Aug 11 program, they only just sent a letter & permission granted. Happy journey to the land of peace and harmony #Bangla Love Your Neighbour — Derek O'Brien (@derekobrienmp) August 1, 2018

The following matter comes to light almost after four years when Amit Shah’s visit to Kolkata was denied by the civic bodies. Later, the BJP approached Calcutta High Court where the judge had granted them to permission to hold a rally. West Bengal is currently one of the few states where neither Congress nor BJP holds power and ranks top on Amit Shah’s target list.

UPDATING…

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More