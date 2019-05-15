BJP president Amit Shah addressing media in the aftermath of violence at his roadshow said democracy is dying in Bengal under Mamata Banerjee's rule. He produced photos of yesterday’s clash and accused TMC of attacking the BJP workers and spoiling the roadshow.

BJP President Amit Shah addressed a press conference on Wednesday in the aftermath of violence that broke out between BJP workers and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers at his roadshow. He produced photos of yesterday’s clash and accused TMC of attacking the BJP workers and spoiling the roadshow.

The BJP President claimed that democracy in West Bengal was under threat and said TMC and its goons would be voted out of power once the result is announced on May 23. He said it was important for the people to know the sequence of events that took place yesterday and not go by mere verbal claims. Producing evidence, Shah said stones were pelted at him and his convoy by the TMC youth leaders, who allegedly carried out the attack.

He also accused the police of being mere bystanders as they did not take any preventive action to stop the TMC goons. Shah also requested the Electi0n Commission (EC) to intervene and take action against the TMC workers allegedly involved in the incident. He also claimed that it was because of CRPF that he managed to escape the attack by TMC.

Amit Shah further added that violence didn’t take place in 6 phases of elections anywhere in the country except West Bengal which proves the TMC is responsible for it. Rejecting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s allegation that the BJP is responsible for poll-related violence in the state, Shah said the BJP is fighting elections in every state of the nation, unlike the TMC on 42 seats in West Bengal.

TMC is also expected to meet the Election Commission over the destruction of a statue of Bengali writer and philosopher Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar during clashes between its youth leaders and BJP workers. On the contrary, Shah had dismissed TMC’s Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar statue vandalisation accusation saying it was conspiracy them as the party demolished the Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar incident.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App