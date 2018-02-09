Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Friday while hitting out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that his style of politics is undemocratic. Amit Shah made this scathing attack during party's parliamentary which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders.

Hitting out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah during party’s parliamentary meet on Friday said that the Congress chief’s style of politics is undemocratic. BJP’s parliamentary meet was held today before as the Prime Minister had to leave for his 4-nation state visit to Palestine, Oman and UAE. Briefing about party’s parliamentary meet, according to a leading daily, BJP minister Ananth Kumar said that their party president Amit Shah said Rahul Gandhi’s style of politics is undemocratic and therefore he tries to make such kind of disruptions during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the past couple of days is seen taking the BJP led government in the centre and targeting the Rafale deal asking the government to disclose deal details. However, BJP in its reply to Rahul Gandhi’s allegation has repeatedly said that making all the information regarding the defence deal was not in favour of the national security. Earlier on Thursday, Arun Jaitley had also hit out at Rahul Gandhi saying that by repeatedly asking to disclose the details, Rahul Gandhi was compromising national security.

On Friday also, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that Rahul Gandhi should learn the “lessons on national security” from former defence minister Pranab Mukherjee. The FM accused Congress president of compromising national security by demanding disclosure of details of the Rafale deal.

Besides hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed it to party workers, ministers to focus more on government schemes, farmers and middle class keeping in view the upcoming election in several states and General Election 2019.