Amit Shah tables Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha, seeks 6-month extension of President's Rule in J&K: Jammu and Kashmir has been under President's rule since June 20, 2018. Earlier, the Union Cabinet had approved an extension of President's rule in the state for six months beginning July 3, 2019.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday tabled the controversial Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha after wrapping up his Kashmir tour, reports said. Key bills will be discussed in both the houses today. Addressing the Lok Sabha Shah said the government is monitoring the situation in Jammu & Kashmir and construction of bunkers in border areas will be done within the time limit set by the previous home minister Rajnath Singh since the life of every individual is important to us.

The bill is aimed at providing relief to persons in Jammu and Kashmir residing in areas adjoining the International Border. They can now avail reservation in direct recruitment, promotion and admission in different professional courses.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the BJP on Thursday issued a three-line whip for its Lok Sabha MPs to remain present in Parliament on Friday during the tabling of the Bill. Apart from that, the Union home minister is expected to move the resolution for extension of President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir today. Jammu and Kashmir has been under President’s rule since June 20, 2018. Earlier, the Union Cabinet had approved an extension of President’s rule in the state for six months beginning July 3, 2019.

