Amit Shah meets Kashmiri delegation in Delhi, assures communication will be restored in 20-25 days: Amit Shah has met a delegation from Kashmir in New Delhi today. The Union Home Minister has assured them that the communication lockdown will be lifted soon and restored in 20-25 days.

Amit Shah meets Kashmiri delegation in Delhi, assures communication will be restored in 20-25 days: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met twenty-two village heads (sarpanch) from Kashmir at the North Block in Delhi. The Kashmiri delegation met Amit Shah along with some top officials of the Home Ministry in the national capital. Shah congratulated the village heads for bravely contesting the panchayat elections despite of threat to their lives from terrorists.

The Home Ministry further assured that life insurance worth Rs 2 lakh and five jobs per village will also be provided to each sarpanch. During the meeting, the Home Minister also assured the sarpanches that the mobile and internet services will be restored in the Valley within 20-25 days.

Ever since the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, the Valley has been reeling under a communication clampdown. Earlier in the day, Congress slammed the Centre over the ongoing situation in the Valley. The key opposition party hit out at the BJP calling the lockdown of Jammu and Kashmir “undemocratic & inhumane”.

ALSO READ: Kashmir protests: Sitaram Yechury first opposition leader to visit Kashmir today after lockdown

The Congress also raised its concern over the arrest of mainstream politics in the valley. In a tweet, the Congress alleged that the govt had arrested 8 business leaders from the region while planning to hold a Global Investor Summit in Kashmir.

The govt wants to hold a Global Investor Summit in Kashmir, while at least 8 business leaders from the region have been arrested, the area is in complete lock down & businesses have been forced to stay closed for almost a month. The irony is devastating. https://t.co/5Txc59NNgI — Congress (@INCIndia) September 3, 2019

A couple of days back, the BJP had allowed Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti to finally meet their family members. It has been reported that all the mainstream leaders in the Valley were put under house arrest since August 5.

ALSO READ: Article 370 Kashmir: 25 days on, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti finally allowed to meet families

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App