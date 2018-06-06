BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday as part of party's Sampark for Samarthan campaign met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, actress Madhuri Dixit, businessman Ratan Tata. Meeting all the eminent personalities, Amit Shah talked about BJP-led government achievements after being 4 years in power.

As part of BJP’s outreach, Amit Shah under the ‘banner’ of Sampark for Samarthan campaign, on Wednesday met actress Madhuri Dixit, businessman Ratan Tata, and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Accompanying the BJP chief, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Madhuri’s husband Sriram Nene, BJP state unit chief Raosaheb Danve and other party leaders.

Mumbai: BJP President Amit Shah met Shiv Sena chief Uddav Thackeray at 'Matoshree' pic.twitter.com/P6vmlHNa1I — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2018

According to reports, BJP chief Amit Shah while meeting them talked about achievements of the BJP-led government after 4 years in the power. Amit Shah met Uddhav Thackeray at his residence Matoshree. Earlier in the day, Amit Shah offered prayers at Mumbai’s Shree Siddhi Vinayak Ganapati temple and conducted meeting with Devendra Fadnavis, BJP state unit chief Raosaheb Danve and other leaders.

BJP’s sudden outreach is linked to the loss which the party has faced in the past few months in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha bypolls. Also, the outreach can be seen a step against a possible united Opposition, which has been able to defeat BJP in regional elections, bypolls, where Karnataka being the latest example.

Meanwhile, regional party JDS have already decided to fight 2019 elections together with the Congress party. Talks are also underway between Congress and BSP to fight the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections, scheduled to take in the later part of the year.

