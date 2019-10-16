Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday asked the Congress party if the illegal migrants were its cousins. Mocking the party for questioning the Centre for NRC, Shah asserted that infiltrators will be thrown out from the country.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday mocked the Congress asking if the illegal migrants under NRC were its cousins. He said whenever the Centre talked of deporting illegal migrants, the party would question the government. He added that the Congress had a problem as they would always ask what would the illegal migrants eat, where will they go if deported.

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Shah said let Rahul baba and Bhupinder Singh Hooda (former Haryana CM) object, the BJP will throw out the intruders from the country.

Addressing a rally in Gurugram, the home minister urged the voters to press the lotus button and make BJP rule the state one more time. He said the voters’ percentage should be so huge that its impact should be felt in Italy (indirect jibe at Sonia Gandhi).

The BJP president also targeted the Congress on Article 370 and accused the party of harbouring terrorism during its regime by not doing enough about it. He also slammed Robert Vadra for his alleged involvement in land scams by asserting the Congress functions on the principle of three Ds i.e. Government of darbaris, Government of damad (son-in-law). and Government of Damad Ke Dalal (stooges of son-in-law)

Shah also attacked the former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda accusing him of propagating corruption and goons.

As far as the National Register of Citizens is concerned, the final list was published on August 31 which excluded over 19 lakh people while a total of 3,11,21,004 people have been declared eligible citizens of Assam.

The Congress needs to revamp party strategies given its all-over-the-place status quo. Several leaders have quit the party citing in-house politics and alienation of dissenting voices. The recent resignation came from former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar who slammed party leadership for favouritism. In 2014, the party lost all 10 seats it contested from in the 90-seat state by a huge margin to BJP.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App