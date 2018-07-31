Amit Shah, the national president of the BJP addressed a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, July 31, after the much-heated debate over the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the Rajya Sabha, which witnessed ruckus. The presser comes after the absence of 40 lakh names from the NRC, which has become a full-blown political controversy.

I want to ask the Congress how you can raise questions about the NRC today? Amit Shah

After much uproar in the Rajya Sabha over the debate of National Register of Citizens (NRC) the national president of BJP addressed a media conference on Tuesday, July 31, saying,”No Indian has been left out of the list.” Hitting out at the Opposition parties including Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, Shah said that she is only doing vote bank politics, the ruling is dispensation is above vote bank politics and it is only ‘working for the country’s security.

Addressing a presser at BJP headquarters, Shah reminded the Congress party that in 1971 the then prime minister Indira Gandhi had herself said that ‘Bangladeshi infiltrators will be allowed to stay in India.

Taking a dig at the Congress president Rahul Gandhi, he said, “I will ask Congress president Rahul Gandhi does he stand by the words of his grandmother.”

Congress TMC & other parties who are speaking against NRC Assam should clear their stand on Bangladeshi infiltrators: Shri @AmitShah #NRCForSecureIndia — BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) July 31, 2018

The presser comes after the absence of 40 lakh names from the NRC, which has become a full-blown political row, with the Opposition accusing the ruling dispensation of cracking down on Muslims in Assam on the pretext of eliminating illegal migrants from Bangladesh.

He further pointed it out that if someone is left out she/he can apply for citizenship. There would be innumerable opportunities for the left put people to prove their citizenship, which the apex court will verify.

