Amit Shah on Sabarimala highlights: BJP president Amit Shah has extended his support for devotees who protested at Sabarimala temple against the entry of women between the age group of 10 to 50 earlier this month. He said the Kerala government has misused the Sabarimala issue to arrest workers of BJP, RSS and other organisations.

Amit Shah on Sabarimala highlights: BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday addressed a public gathering at the inauguration of the new BJP district office in Kannur district of Kerala. At the rally, the BJP president extended his support for devotees who protested at Sabarimala temple against the entry of women between the age group of 10 to 50 earlier this month. He said the Kerala government has misused the Sabarimala issue to arrest workers of BJP, RSS and other organisations.

His remark comes a day after Kerala Police arrested more than 2000 activists in a state-wide crackdown. The Kerala Police also registered 450 cases against those who were allegedly involved in Sabarimala protests earlier this month. He said today in Kerala a struggle is going on between religious beliefs and state government’s cruelty. The BJP president said the state BJP workers won’t allow the arbitrary actions by the Kerala government. He further added that it is a conspiracy by the state government to divide the people in the name of religion.

Amit Shah said the Pinarayi Vijayan government should not try to hurt the feelings of the devotees of Lord Ayyappa. He contended that there are various temples in the country which have different rules and traditions, similar to Sabarimala temple in Kerala where women of menstruating age are not allowed since deity at the Sabarimala temple is a celibate (Brahmachari).

Some people were trying to depreciate law and order situation in the name of apex court judgement, he said, adding that the BJP workers will stand with the devotees of Lord Ayyappa at all cost. He further warned Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to not incite violence in the name of apex court judgement.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More