Amit Shah Orders Measures to Prevent Further Violence in Manipur, Pledges Increased Forces if Needed

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a comprehensive review of the security situation in Manipur on Monday during a high-level meeting in the national capital. Shah emphasized the need to ensure that “no further incidents of violence take place” in the northeastern state.

During the one-hour meeting at his North Block office, Shah highlighted the importance of strategic deployment of central forces to restore peace and stability in Manipur. He assured that “forces will be increased if required” and directed that “strict action must be taken as per law against the perpetrators of violence.”

The Home Minister reiterated that the Central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens in Manipur. He reviewed conditions in relief camps, focusing on the availability of food, water, medicines, and other basic necessities.

Shah instructed the Chief Secretary of Manipur to guarantee adequate health and education facilities for displaced individuals and their rehabilitation. He stressed the need for a coordinated approach to resolve the ongoing ethnic conflict between the Meiteis and Kukis, stating that the Ministry of Home Affairs will engage with both groups to bridge the ethnic divide. “The Central government has been actively supporting the Manipur government in strengthening the security situation in the state,” Shah added.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Union Home Secretary, Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Chief of Army Staff (Designate) Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi, Security Advisor to the Government of Manipur, Director General of Assam Rifles, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP) of Manipur, and senior officials from the Army and Ministry of Home Affairs.

