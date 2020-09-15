Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday paid tribute to the father of Indian engineering Bharat Ratna M Visvesvaraya on his 159th birth anniversary.

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday paid tribute to the father of Indian engineering Bharat Ratna M Visvesvaraya on his 159th birth anniversary.

To honour him, India celebrates Engineers’ Day on September 15 each year. “Tributes to prolific engineer and statesman, Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya on his Jayanti. On Engineers Day, I salute our talented and skilled engineers who have contributed significantly in the development of the nation. India is proud of its pioneering works all across the world,” Shah tweeted.

The Union Minister also extended greetings to the engineers of the country along with his tweet on Bharat Ratna M Visvesvaraya and stated, “On Engineers Day, I salute our talented and skilled engineers who have contributed significantly in the development of nation. India is proud of their pioneering works all across the world.”

Also read: Amid India China standoff, Rajnath Singh to address LAC situation in Parliament today

Also read: India beats China, becomes member of UN’s ECOSOC body

Born on September 15, 1861, in Muddenahalli near Chikkaballapur, M Visvesvaraya was a world-renowned civil engineer and is considered of the foremost nation-builders, creating modern marvels upon which modern India was built. (ANI)

Also read: India, Japan agree to advance defence cooperation to realise free, open India-Pacific