Union Home Minister Amit Shah wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday said his dream of Akhand Bharat will be fulfilled. Lauding the Prime Minister for some pathbreaking moves, Shah said the 50 big decisions of the BJP in the last five years have been in line with people welfare. He referred to the 2016 surgical strike conducted by the Indian forces calling it a bold move.

Heaping praises on the Indian forces for their courageous act, Shah said the surgical strike brought smiles to the people and they should not forget that this courageous decision requires a lot of courage.

Slamming the Congress, he said prior to 2014, there used to be news of corruption, borders were insecure, soldiers were beheaded and insulted, women felt unsafe, people were protesting on roads. A government was running in which every minister considered himself PM but didn’t think of PM as PM, added Shah.

He said the Centre would not let Pakistan harbour terror in India underlining that it was due to PM Modi’s efforts that the international community has changed its perspective on India. On the situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370, the Home Minister asserted that not a single bullet was fired in Kashmir.

He added that there has not been any loss of life especially at a time when the state continues to be under lockdown. He asserted that there was absolute peace in the valley.

Speaking on Akhand Bhrata and its relevance, Shah said it was important for the people to fulfil PM Modi’s dream of a united India. The idea of Akhand Bharat gained limelight when BJP national secretary and RSS idealogue Ram Madhav in an interview to Al-Jazeera spoke of Akhand Bharat. The idea suggests the unification of Pakistan and Bangladesh with India via popular goodwill.

The RSS started propagating the view in 1947 when Pakistan was carved out from India to form another nation, the one that belonged specifically to Muslims, while India painted it with secularism. The Akhand Bharat idea also expands to India’s other neighbours such as Afghanistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Tibet.

