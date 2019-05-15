The press conference will be taking place at BJP headquarters at about 11 am, where BJP President Amit Shah will be discussing yesterday's violence that broke out between BJP and TMC workers at his roadshow in Kolkata. Meanwhile, it has been learnt that the TMC will be meeting the Election Commission to discuss yesterday's clash with the BJP workers.

BJP President Amit Shah will be addressing a press briefing at 11 am today i.e. May 15, 2019, at the party headquarters in New Delhi. The conference will be held in the aftermath of Kolkata violence that broke out yesterday at Shah’s roadshow. The roadshow resulted in clashes between Trinamool Congress (TMC) youth leaders and BJP workers at College Street in the northern part of the city.

The clashes surfaced near the Presidency College and Calcutta University after black flags were waved at the rally, and allegedly stones were also pelted at Shah’s convoy from Vidyasagar College. The violence lasted for a while leaving several people injured. The nearby vehicles were also set ablaze.

Here are the key highlights:

BJP leader to meet West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi over violence during BJP president Amit Shah’s yesterday’s roadshow in Kolkata. The Kolkata Police has arrested 16 people for their alleged involvement in the violence. The Left party has decided to stage protests over clashes between TMC and BJP workers in West Bengal. TMC files a complaint against BJP chief Amit Shah. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to approach the Election Commission over West Bengal violence. The Election Commission is likely to meet West Bengal observers over poll-related violence in the state. BJP demands EC to ban Mamata Banerjee from campaigning.

कोलकाता के रोडशो में उमड़े जनसैलाब से हताश होकर ममता बनर्जी के गुंडों ने रोडशो पर हमला किया। मुझे बंगाल की जनता पर विश्वास है कि वो इस हिंसा का जवाब अपने मत से TMC को उखाड़ कर देगी। मैं आशा करता हूँ कि चुनाव आयोग TMC के गुंडों को गिरफ़्तार कर बंगाल में शांति बहाल करेगा। pic.twitter.com/WxlASaVFj8 — Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 14, 2019

The mob vandalised the 200-year-old statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar. The blame game did not stop from either side as TMC claimed BJP had got outsiders who destroyed the college premises.

After the roadshow, Shah had appealed the Election Commission to ensure the arrest of TMC workers and called them goons. He had also claimed that people of Bengal will answer TMC on May 19 as the party would be voted out of power. May 19 is the seventh and last phase of voting.

Shah travelled 5-km distance between central and north Kolkata for the roadshow which was attended by thousands of party workers and supporters.

TMC is also expected to meet the Election Commission over the destruction of a statue of Bengali writer and philosopher Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar during clashes between its youth leaders and BJP workers.

Meanwhile, the BJP will also be holding a national protest in the aftermath of yesterday violence at Amit Shah’s roadshow in Kolkata. It would be held at 10:30 am at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.

Both TMC and BJP who are always at loggerheads have clashed in the past too. Kolkata chief minister Mamata Banerjee had blocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally and did not let Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s chopper land in the state which widened the BJP-TMC rift.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App