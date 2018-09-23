Rafale Deal: BJP president Amit Shah slammed Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and asked him is he in alliance with Pakistan against PM Narendra Modi. Amit Shah lashed out at Congress saying "Rahul Gandhi says Modi Hatao, Pakistan says Modi Hatao'' are they in an alliance? While Congress has been questioning PM's silence over the issue.

Amit Shah lashes out at Rahul Gandhi, asks is Congress in mahagathbandhan with Pakistan against PM Narendra Modi

Rafale Deal: BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday comes out all guns blazing at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and asked is Mr Gandhi has formed an international alliance with Pakistan as both are chanting the same thing, “Modi hatao…Modi hatao…”

Amit Shah lashed out at Congress saying “Rahul Gandhi says Modi Hatao, Pakistan says Modi Hatao. Now Pakistan also supports Rahul Gandhi’s baseless allegations against PM Modi. Is Congress forming an International Mahagathbandhan against PM Modi?”

With his Tweet, Amit Shah also posted a screenshot of Pakistan Minister Fawad Hussain that reads, “These Tweets explain BJP led Tirade against Pakistan, Apni Jang Khud Lado #RafaelDeal.” Amit Shah also used the hashtag #NaPakNaCongress to target the opposition.

Rahul Gandhi says ‘Modi Hatao’

Pakistan says ‘Modi Hatao’ Now Pakistan also supports Rahul Gandhi’s baseless allegations against PM Modi. Is Congress forming an International Mahagathbandhan against PM Modi?#NaPakNaCongresshttps://t.co/eHBs0DGfBP — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 22, 2018

Earlier the day, both the parties did back to back press conferences on Rafale Deal and were engaged in a bitter war of word over the alleged aircraft scam. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala made charges against PM Narendra Modi and BJP government over revelations made by former French president Francois Hollande.

In a presser, Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “Rahul Gandhi has asked some serious questions but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is still silent on alleged Rafale deal scam.”

While Defence Minister Nirmala Sitaraman on Saturday had said that unnecessary controversies are being created over a purely commercial arrangement between two private companies.

The tug of war between the Government and opposition was forced by former President of France Francois Hollande, who had claimed that the Modi government had proposed Reliance’s name for the deal. “We did not have a say in that. The Indian government proposed this service group, and Dassault negotiated with Ambani. We did not have a choice, we took the interlocutor we were given,” said Hollande.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More