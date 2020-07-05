Deemed as the largest Covid-19 facility in the world, the centre was inaugurated within a record time of 11 days as an isolation centre for mild to asymptomatic patients, with more than 2000 beds in the first phase of operation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the DRDO-built Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on Sunday. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy were present as well.

The DRDO-built Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital in Delhi Cantonment, the temporary hospital structure that has been erected in 11 days and has 1,000 beds including 250 ICU beds, informed DRDO officials.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while visiting the DRDO-built Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on Sunday said that the facility is a perfect hospital and was built here in compliance with the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation.

“The DRDO, Ministry of Home Affairs, Tata Sons Industries and with support of many organisations this 1,000-bed temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients has been set up. The speciality about this hospital is that it has been set up in just 12 days,” Singh told ANI.

“I have been given the information that more than 250 intensive care unit beds have been established here. It is a perfect hospital. This hospital has been set up as per the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation,” he added.

