Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament on Thursday, March 12, said there would be no need to show documents to register for National Population Register (NPR) and no one would be declared doubtful or D. The big statement from Home Minister came during a discussion on the Delhi violence in Rajya Sabha. Amit Shah said one can share the information he/she wants has or they may leave questions blank. There would be no compulsion on documents and people may provide whatever documents they have.

Replying to Congress’ query about doubtful names list, Shah said no one needs to fear about NPR. There would be no D marking in the updating process. He also asked senior Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad to visit him to clear all doubts.

To which, Congress’ Kapil Sibal said if no document would be asked then what is the point of this whole exercise?

Notably, several states including Kerala, West Bengal, Telangana have announced not to implement NPR already. Not just the states ruled by Oppotion, even BJP’s ally JDU-led Bihar has refused to carry out the exercise.

The Modi government’s announcement to carryout NPR exercise resulted in countrywide protests along with contentious Citizenship Act.

The protestors have been accusing that NPR, NRC and CAA’s combination would be used to target and leave a particular community in stateless.

A few social media users called Amit Shah’s statement a big victory for people who have been protesting on roads since December 15.

