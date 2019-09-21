Home Minister Amit Shah after the meeting urged for more such zonal council and regular meetings to resolve issues and underlined for more such meetings at Centre's level

The 29th meeting of the Northern Zonal Council mainly focused on issues of water sharing between Punjab and Haryana which was chaired by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting saw the presence of all state chief ministers who could not form a consensus on several issues.

Shah also urged them to pool in suggestions for improvements in the Indian Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code.

Shah also urged them to pool in suggestions for improvements in the Indian Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code. Topics that dominated the meeting include inter-state water and power issues following which it was decided that the concerned chief ministers will have to sit for another meeting to resolve the issues.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik explained the ground situation in the erstwhile state after Article 370 abrogation. After the meeting, he said there was a discussion on how Jammu and Kashmir will be merged into the mainstream and equipped with the overall development policies as enjoyed by other states.

Among the chief ministers at the meeting, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar urged Shah to form a statutory empowered Board or Authority for organized coordination among member states in accordance with the NCR planning board. While Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur discussed the rehabilitation of Pong Dam displaced people.

Shah also suggested that the state of Haryana and Punjab end their longstanding water dispute. He said Punjab should resolve the water dispute with Haryana with a positive approach. Haryana CM Khhatar claimed that his state was denied full share of Ravi-Beas by the Punjab government. Responding to Khattar claims, Punjab CM Singh said his state had no surplus water and raised concerns over escalating water crisis and urged the other states to conserve water at maximum.

