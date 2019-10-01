Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the NRC exercise will be conducted in West Bengal to drive out infiltrators from Bangladesh and other countries. He was speaking at the inauguration of Durga puja pandal in Kolkata.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday assured that Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist and Christain refugees will not be forced to leave India by the Centre telling people not to fall prey to rumours. He asserted that the ruling government will introduce and implement the Citizenship Amendment Bill before NRC to ensure that the refugees get Indian citizenship.

Dismissing Mamata Banerjee’s assurance to the people of Kolkata that NRC will not be implemented in the state, Shah said each and every infiltrator in the country will be shown the door. He referred to Mamata’s previous statements in which she said intruders must be forced to leave Indian and reiterated his stance on NRC in Kolkata.

This has come days after Mamata met Shah and discussed NRC and its repercussions. During her meeting, she submitted a letter to the Home Minister in which she raised concerns over NRC in Kolkata telling him not to conduct the exercise in her state.

Though she did not discuss anything in person with Shah on NRC in Bengal, the home minister, in response, assured her that no genuine voter would be weeded out of West Bengal after Mamata expressed concerns over discrepancies in the NRC process.

Mamata recently also attacked the BJP claiming deaths of several people who committed suicide because of NRC fear. She told the BJP to be ashamed of what it was doing to the people.

Amit Shah was speaking at the inauguration of Durga Puja pandal in West Bengal and prior to his visit, a heated argument broke out between the saffron party and the Trinamool Congress workers. The two blamed each other politicizing the festival as pious as Durga Puja. It was the ruling TMC that raked up the issue by accusing the BJP of politicizing the festive mood of the country by visiting the state.

TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee asserted that Amit Shah could have opted for some other pandal inauguration and wondered why he traveled all the way to Kolkata to merely inaugurate a pandal.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh police have been directed to identify and deport illegal migrants, especially the ones staying on the outskirts of state districts. Transport and carrier companies have been asked to verify the credibility of documents of all their labourers and ensure none have false documents, those found with inaccurate personal information will be subjected to deportation. The UP police have asserted that the verification process has nothing to do with NRC.

