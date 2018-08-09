Reacting to Congress president Rahul Gandhi's allegations on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Congress. The BJP president said that Congress way of treating Dalits is patronising and condescending. Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi attended SC/ST protest at Jantar Mantar and said Narendra Modi doesn't care for Dalits.

Following Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s allegations on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over SC/ST Atrocities Act, BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the matter. Accusing the Congress of mistreating Dalits, the BJP chief said Congress had opposed the reservations for Dalits in promotions in the past. In a series of tweets, Amit Shah said, “Rahul Ji, when you are free from winking and disrupting Parliament, give some time to facts as well. NDA Government, through a Cabinet decision and in Parliament ensured the strongest amendment to the Act. Why are you protesting that?”

He added, “Would have been good if Congress President would have spoken about his Party’s treatment towards Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Babu Jagjivan Ram and Sitaram Kesari. Congress way of treating Dalits is patronising and condescending. For years Congress insulted Dalit aspirations.”

Drawing similarities between Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, the BJP president Amit Shah said that is it a coincidence that the year Mrs Sonia Gandhi joined the Congress, the Third Front-Congress Government opposed reservations in promotions and the year Rahul Gandhi becomes Congress President they oppose a tough SC/ SCT Act and OBC Commission, adding that their anti-Dalit mindset is clearly visible.

“Mr Rahul Gandhi, expecting research and honesty is difficult from you but do read Mr Rajiv Gandhi’s speech during Mandal when he opposed it tooth & nail. The sense of entitlement and hatred for backward communities comes out so clearly. And today you talk about Dalit welfare, “BJP president Amit Shah said on Twitter. Praising Narendra Modi, he said that PM’s legacy is strongest amendments to SC/ ST Act, OBC Commission, Panchteerth and more. On the other hand, Congress’ legacy is insult Dalit leaders, Dalit pride, oppose Mandal and block OBC Commission. Earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi while speaking at the SC/ST protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he doesn’t care about Dalits. Various opposition leaders, including CPI leader Sitaram Yechury, were also present at the protest. With less than a year left for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, both Congress and the BJP are trying to woo voters from the Dalit community, which would play a decisive role in next elections.

