India has crossed the four lakh mark today. Given the same, Home Minister Amit Shah is currently chairing a meeting with Delhi LG Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi today. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also present for the video conference.

The meeting comes at a time when the doubling rate of cases has reached 43 days in May and 78 days in June 2020. This is a third such meeting. Earlier, the Home Minister had met Mr. Kejriwal to review the situation of the virus in the national capital.

The capital is expecting an avalanche of coronavirus cases, touching a lakh by the end of this month. Presently, there are more than 55,000 cases in Delhi, which has urged the Home Minister to prepare a unified action plan to tackle the contagious virus.

Also Read: Centre grants armed forces power to acquire critical ammunition upto Rs 500 crore

Home Minister Amit Shah to hold a meeting over #COVID19 with Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and other senior officials, today. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to attend the meeting via video conferencing. — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

Also Read: Security forces eliminate 3 terrorists in J&K’s Zadibal

Earlier, Amit Shah had said that Delhi and its neighbours should come together in this fight against the virus. He added that considering its close-knit infrastructure, it should be considered as one. The marathon of meetings comes in aftermath of the Supreme Court’s criticism over Delhi government’s handling of the virus in the capital.

Also Read: Solar eclipse 21 june 2020 images: Delhi, Mumbai, Uttarakhand observe surya grahan, see photos

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App