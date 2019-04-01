Amit Shah says abrogation of Article 370, Article 35A is the way forward to resolve Kashmir issue: Amir Shah has said that the scrapping of Article 370 and Article 35A would solve the Kashmir problem. BJP president added the party needed majority in both the houses of parliament for removing these Articles. Similarly, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley last week said that the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir is the root cause of the problems. Reacting to Jaitley's remarks, Mehbooba Mufti warned the Centre to not abrogate Article 35A.

Amit Shah says abrogation of Article 370, Article 35A is the way forward to resolve Kashmir issue: Continuing to lead up the ante against Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under the constitution of the country, the BJP president Amit Shah said that abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A is the way forward to resolve Kashmir problem. Speaking to a national daily, Shah said that removal of Article 370 and Article 35A would be the part of BJP’s election manifesto for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls as it was earlier. Shah asserted that scrapping of these two Articles was always BJP’s priority and on its agenda.

Shah said that after coming to power in 2014, the government led by BJP took action against anti-national elements after peace efforts did not materialise. BJP’s candidate from Gujarat’s Gandhinagar constituency added that the action included the banning of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front and Jamaat-e-Islami and raids by National Investigation Agency. BJP boss said that the goverment also withdrew the security of separatists in the valley.

Shah’s comments came a few days after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said special status enjoyed by Jammu and Kashmir is the root cause of the crisis in the state. He held country’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru responsible for granting special status to the state. Commenting on the Article 35A, Jaitley said that it was surreptitiously inserted by Nehru’s government in the Constitution in 1954.

Nehruvian vision on Jammu & Kashmir was not correct. It’s time now that the journey from separate status to separatism be stopped. pic.twitter.com/n4AxetCa9A — Chowkidar Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) March 28, 2019

Asserting that the rule of law should apply to all the people of the country, Union Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has taken a pledge that the rule of law in the interest of the residents of Jammu and Kashmir and the larger interest of the country, must equally apply to the troubled state.

However, Jaitley’s remarks drew criticism from the former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. Warning the Centre, she said if Article 370 is revoked, the relation of Jammu and Kashmir with the Union of India would be over. Mehbooba maintained that the very Article is acting as a bridge between the state and the country and if it is abrogated, the Centre has to renegotiate its relationship with the only Muslim majority state in the country.

Meanwhile, Article 370 grants special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir under the Constitution of the country. While Article 35A allows the state legislature to define permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir. It also bars non-residents to buy immovable property in Jammu and Kashmir.

