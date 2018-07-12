BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that the alliance between BJP and JD(U) is not going to break. Ending all the speculations about rift between BJP and JD(U), Amit Shah said that both the parties will fight 2019 General Elections on all 40 seats in Bihar together. Amit Shah is expected to meet Nitish Kumar again on Thursday evening.

BJP president on Thursday in an attempt to give a message to the entire opposition said that Nitish Kumar is with them and that BJP will contest 2019 General Elections along with Janata Dal (United). BJP chief Amit Shah met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday morning at a guest house in Patna where both the leaders discussed 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Following his meet with the Bihar CM, Amit Shah while putting an end to all the speculations, Amit Shah said his party’s alliance with Nitish Kumar’s JDU will not break and is there to be continued.

Further cementing the ties with the JD(U), Amit Shah said that the alliance in Bihar is strong and both BJP, JD(U) will contest elections all 40 Lok Sabha seats together. The latest meeting between both the leaders is surely going to end rumours doing the rounds that all was not well between the BJP and JDU.

A couple of weeks before, Nitish Kumar had called RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, to inquire about his health. A phone call fanned speculations of a possible re-link-up between the former alliance partners or better to be called as Mahagathbandhan. Some insiders had even reported that talks about re-working on the grand alliance were also held as Nitish Kumar had sent his aides to attend a meeting, however, nothing was confirmed.

Also Read: Unnao rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar threatening victim’s family, alleges girl’s relative

Meanwhile, Amit Shah’s today comment is giving a message that all is well between BJP and JDU and that the alliance between the parties is here to continue. A couple of days ago, Nitish Kumar had supported BJP’s One Nation One Poll proposal in order to have a less expansive and more transparent elections, however, JDU also said that something sort of this was not practical in the near future.

Also Read: Hindu Pakistan row: Congress cautions Shashi Tharoor after BJP outrage

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More