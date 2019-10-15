BJP is all set to appoint its new party chief in December this year. The development has confirmed by the Union Minister Amit Shah on Monday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the BJP will appoint its party president by December. Shah, who is also BJP chief, has said the new party head will take the oath by this year-end. Amit took over as party chief in 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was made the prime minister candidate. Since then, the BJP is headed by Shah.

Just after the Lok Sabha elections 2019 results, speculations were doing rounds that JP Nadda will head the party but later he was made the party working president. Reports said JP Nadda was given the responsibility before the time of appointment as the next party chief so that he may get some more experience about the party.

JP Nadda, who was also the union minister in the Modi government from 2014 to 2019, had held key positions in the BJP before joining the national politics.

Also Read: Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute: Supreme Court to wrap up Muslim arguments today, Hindus on October 16, verdict expected before November 17

Earlier, the party had confirmed that after the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, the BJP will appoint its new chief. The two states – Haryana and Maharashtra are slated to go for assembly elections on October 21. The results of which will be declared on October 24.

Also Read: Kashmir news: Over 100 British-Indian organizations write to Jeremy Corbyn, slam Labour Party’s Kashmir motion

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, the BJP had forged an alliance with Shiv Sena and the two parties had also decided as per the seat-sharing formula, the chief ministership to BJP. However, the deputy CM post is likely to be given the Shiv Sena.

In Haryana, the party may win the Assembly elections one again as the opposition Congress is going through the internal fighting as the party’s key leader and former state unit chief Ashok Tanwar had also resigned from the party.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App