BJP chief Amit Shah on the last leg of the campaign for the Karnataka Election on Thursday said that his party will win more than 130 out of 224 seats in the state and form the government. Amit Shah in a press conference also hit out at Congress party and said that Congress is trying to win elections with undemocratic ways. Recovery of Voter ID cards in Rajarajeshwari Nagar shows how desperately Congress wants to win the election.

BJP president Amit Shah in a press conference on Thursday ahead of the high stake Karnataka Assembly Elections said that his party will win more than 130 seats and there is going to be BJP government in the state. Speaking on the last day of the campaign for the Karnataka Elections, BJP chief while slamming the Congress party said, “Congress is trying to win elections with undemocratic ways. Recovery of Voter ID cards in Rajarajeshwari Nagar shows how desperately Congress wants to win the election. I want to alert those whose fake IDs have been made, that don’t fall in Congress’ trap and disturb polls.”

Ruling out the possibility of any kind of alliance or support to Social Democratic Party of India and Popular Front of India, BJP president Amit Shah said, “We can lose elections but can’t sit with SDPI and PFI. Congress takes the support of SDPI & PFI to win elections and that’s the difference between them and BJP. Cong doesn’t refrain from taking the support of traitors.”

Also Read: PM Modi slams Congress for playing vote bank politics

Slamming the Siddaramaiah government in the state, Amit Shah said, “Law and order have seen a downfall in Karnataka. More than 24 workers of BJP and RSS were brutally killed in the state and Congress considers it a part of politics. No efforts were made to nab the culprits.”

Earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi also held a press conference and hit out at PM Modi and his party. Rahul Gandhi said, “Whatever comes out of PM’s mouth is what is actually in his heart. He is absolutely convinced now, and he is right, that he is going to lose Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and he is going to lose 2019.” Talking about his party, Rahul said that his party held its election campaign on fundamental issues, while the BJP restricted itself on making personal attacks.

Also Read: Kashmiri youth being misled to pick up guns, stone pelting will not bring Azadi: Army chief Bipin Rawat

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App