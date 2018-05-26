BJP chief on Friday said that it is not Congress, which is a competition ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but it is the alliance between BSP and SP. He then asserted that the NDA will win 80 seats in the 2019 polls. On being asked about the opposition parties forming an alliance against BJP, he said it is just because they know the Opposition knows they are not capable of defeating the saffron party on their own. He also shared his views on Shiv Sena, an old ally, being partying ways from the BJP.

The BJP chief said that it does not want to give up its alliance with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, but it can't force Shiv Sena if the party wants to part ways with it

After losing the high-stakes battle of Karnataka, BJP chief Amit Shah on Friday admitted that instead of India’s main opposition party Congress, the alliance between the BSP and SP in Uttar Pradesh is something that the party is worried about ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He then asserted that the party will definitely beat the Congress either in Amethi or Rae Bareli: the Lok Sabha constituencies of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and party chief Sonia Gandhi. BJP president made the statement when speaking to journalists at an event organised marking the completion of four years of Modi government in New Delhi.

“If the BSP and SP contest in alliance, it would be a challenge to us. But we are sure that we will win either one seat: Amethi or Rae Bareli,” said Shah. On being asked about Shiv Sena, who recently announced that it will contest all alone in 2019 polls. The BJP chief said that it does not want to give up its alliance with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, but it can’t force Shiv Sena if the party wants to part ways with it. “In 2019, the BJP will fight with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. We don’t want to oust them from the NDA. But if they go out, it’s their will. We are ready for every situation,” he said.

On Thursday, Shiv Sena chief, Uddhav Thackeray, launched a scathing attack on the saffron party saying, the party is no longer saffron, anyone with money and power can easily join it. However, the party would remain open for any anti-Modi alliance, if a proposal like that comes to it.

When asked about the major opposition parties joining hands against the BJP, Shah said that like-minded parties are aligning because they know that it is not going to be easy to defeat the NDA in 2019 polls by their own. “They all fought against us in 2014 too but failed to stop us. They all have their presence in their respective states. Even if they come together they won’t be able to defeat us,” claimed Shah.

He also predicted that the party is going to win at least 80 assembly seats in 2019, which was also its aim in 2019. He informed that the new BJP president in Rajasthan would be declared after May 26.

