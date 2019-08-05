Amit Shah on Jammu and Kashmir, scrapping of Article 370 in Lok Sabha: Shah questioned Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad if a J&K girl marries a man from Odisha, will she and her child get any rights in the Valley.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday tabled the Constitution (application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order 2019 in Lok Sabha. Replying to the Opposition’s questions on unprecedented abrogation of Article 370, the home minister said Articles 370 and 35A has done irreparable damage to Jammu and Kashmir. It’s because of these sections that democracy was never fully implemented, corruption increased and no development took place in the state, he said.

Amit Shah said despite the implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state, the number of hospitals, doctors and nurses is less compared to other states. Speaking about the biases promoted by Article 35A, he said those supporting controversial law should tell him which famous doctor will agree to go to Kashmir and live there and practice since the law of the land doesn’t allow outsiders to own land or house nor allows his/ her children to vote.

Shah questioned Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad if a J&K girl marries a man from Odisha, will she and her child get any rights in the Valley. Azad is happy that inter-state marriages are taking place, J&K will mix with India in the true sense if Kashmiris are allowed to mary elsewhere in India, he added. “You stand here in Parliament and say bloodshed will happen in Kashmir..what message are you sending to the valley? You want them to continue living in the 18th-century system, don’t People there have the right to live in the 21st century? Those who provoke have kids studying in London and the US, Shah questioned Azad.

Referring to history, Shah said Jawaharlal Nehru had said Article 370 ghiste-ghiste ghis jaayegi, magar 370 ko itne jatan se sambhalke rakha, 70 saal hue, ghisi nahi…Everyone accepts it’s a temporary provision, but can temporary continue for 70 years, when will it go, how will it go? (Nehru had said that Article 370 would wear away, but in the past 70 years that didn’t happen).

Here is the highlight of Amit Shah’s speech:

Abrogation of Article 370 will end bloodshed in the Valley

BJP doesn’t indulge in votebank politics so far as abrogation of Article 370 is concerned

Jammu and Kashmir will be an integral part of India

Article 370 is the root of terrorism and it blocked progress in the Valley

Sardar Patel didn’t deal with Kashmir; it was Nehru

Its time to bid adeu to Article 370 — the 18th century law in Kashmir

Kashmir witnesses Monopoly of three families in the Valley

Due to the abrogation of Article 370, the people of Ladakh will be benefitted

NGO brigade will take to court…Need courage to revoke Article 370

We want a bright future for the youth of the Valley

