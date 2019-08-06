Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday lashed out at opposition and said he cannot bring National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah to Parliament at gunpoint to discuss Jammu and Kashmir bills.

During the debate on reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at Congress and other regional parties of Jammu and Kashmir. Replying to NCP MP Supriya Sule’s statement, this debate is incomplete without Member of Parliament from Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah, Amit Shah said National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah was neither been detained nor arrested. He’s at his residence on his own will.

Reiterating his statement, Amit Shah made it clear that Farooq Abdullah is at his home, not under any house arrest. He fit and fine at his home.

“Mauj-masti mein hain, unko nahi ana hai toh gun kanpatti par rakh kar bahar nahi la sakte hum.”

Home Minister said Farooq Abdullah is having a great time at his residence. If he doesn’t want to attend the Parliament, government cannot bring him out on gunpoint to discuss on such a crucial bill for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah told the house that he is reapeting it again and again that Farooq Abdullah is totally fine, has neither been detained nor arrested. House shouldn’t worry about him.

A few hours later, Farooq Abdullah came out of his residence and told the media that Home Ministry Amit Shah is lying in day light at the Parliament that he was not house-arrested.

Abdullah claimed that he locked inside his own house.

Scrapping Shah’s claim, Abdullah asked, why would he stay at home on his own will when Jammu and Kashmir is being burnt, when his people are being executed in jails?

