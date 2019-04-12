Amit Shah says Chhattisgarh MLA Bheema Mandavi’s killing smacks of political conspiracy

Addressing a poll rally in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon area, the BJP chief said that if the chief minister of Chhattisgarh did not have anything to hide then he should order an enquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the murder of BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi.

BJP president Amit Shah on Friday said that he smelled a political conspiracy behind the killing of Chhattisgarh MLA and saffron leader Bheema Mandavi and dared Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to order a CBI probe into the murder. Addressing a poll rally in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon area, the BJP chief said that if the chief minister of Chhattisgarh did not have anything to hide then he should order an enquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the murder of Mandavi. Shah was in Chhattisgarh to campaign for the second phase of elections on April 18. He was later scheduled to visit Odisha.

Mandavi was on Tuesday killed in an IED blast while he was campaigning in his home turf in Dantewada. The BJP MLA was part of a convoy which was on its way to Shyamgiri village in the district when his vehicle hit the IED, allegedly laid by Maoists. Besides Mandavi, his driver and three security personnel were also killed in the attack, which the police said was the handiwork of Maoist guerrillas. Reacting to the news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that Mandavi was a dedicated BJP worker and assiduously served the people of Chhattisgarh. Expressing his condolences to the family and supporters, Modi said his demise was deeply anguishing.

On his campaign trail in Chhattisgarh on Friday, the BJP chief exhorted the people to come out in large numbers to vote and said that the power of democracy lies in the hands of people as every single vote would decide the future of the nation. He said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the nation has made great strides in different areas, and vowed that the BJP government will provide houses, electricity and tap-water to everyone in Chhattisgarh by 2022.

Mandavi’s killing this week has raised tension in Dantewada and other regions with Maoists presence. Shah said that such a dastardly act would never deter people from exercising their constitutional right to vote and the government would do anything in its power to bring the culprits to justice. The Dantewada region is a Maoist stronghold. Security forces are on high alert in view of the general elections, which are being held in three phases. The first phase was on April 11 and the remaining phases will take place on April 18 and 23.

