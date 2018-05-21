Amit Shah on Monday hit out at the Congress party and said that they have formed an unholy alliance with JDS in Karnataka. The BJP president further lashed out at Congress-JDS saying the mandate was clearly anti-Congress. What is the Congress celebrating? More than half of their ministers lost, CM lost from one seat. Similarly, why is JDS celebrating? For getting 37 seats?

Two days after Yeddyurappa resigned from Chief Minister’s post, BJP president Amit Shah on Monday addressed a press conference and said that BJP is the single largest party in Karnataka, our vote share saw a major increase. The mandate was clearly anti-Congress. What is the Congress celebrating? More than half of their ministers lost, CM lost from one seat. Similarly, why is JDS celebrating? For getting 37 seats? Congress and JDS formed an alliance against the people’s mandate. This is what I call an unholy alliance.”

Amit Shah further said, “No one will be the dominating party. Both of them have conned people. They will later come to know the pros and cons of this unholy alliance. Domination doesn’t come with power but with the love of people. Congress has falsely claimed that Yeddyurappa asked for 7 days from the Governor to prove majority. If it was the case, they should have asked for the letter for him.”

Hitting back at the Congress party on the horse-trading remark, Amit Shah said that they (Congress) levelled horse-trading charges on us they have sold out an entire stable. We had the right to form the government so we claimed for it. Now they (Congress) like EVM and Election Commission. It’s a good sign that opposition now likes both of them even after what they have in hand is an incomplete victory. All I can say is hopefully they like EVM & Election Commission even when they lose and abide by Supreme Court’s order.

