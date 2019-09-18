Amit Shah says never asked for imposing Hindi over other regional languages: Amid the ongoing debate over Centre's move to impose Hindi across the country, Amit Shah clarified that he never asked for imposing Hindi over other regional languages.

Amit Shah says he never asked for imposing Hindi over other regional languages: Days after sending ripples across the political spectrum with his pitch for Hindi as a common language across the country, Union Minister Amit Shah took a U-turn from his statement on Wednesday. Briefing the media, Shah said that he never asked for imposing Hindi over other regional languages.

He clarified that he had only requested for learning Hindi as the second language after one’s mother tongue. Shah, who comes from the non-Hindi state Gujarat, said that people were trying to do politics over something. “If some people want to do politics, it is their choice,” he added.

Last week, Shah’s statement had sparked a massive controversy after his remark on the occasion of Hindi Diwas. Several South Indian political leaders came out to oppose what they called the Centre’s move to impose Hindi on them. Among other states, BJP-ruled Karnataka also stood against Shah’s statement.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah: I never asked for imposing Hindi over other regional languages&had only requested for learning Hindi as the 2nd language after one’s mother tongue. I myself come from a non-Hindi state of Gujarat. If some people want to do politics, its their choice pic.twitter.com/JXS3VFTKUl — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2019

DMK chief MK Stalin had announced district-wise protests across Tamil Nadu against the Centre’s move to impose Hindi. However, the protest has been postponed after Union Minister Amit Shah gave his clarification on the matter.

The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan also condemned Shah remark saying if the Centre tried to impose Hindi on the region then the protests would be bigger than those which take place in 2017 over Jalliakkatu practice.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan said that the central government was trying to turn the non-Hindi speaking population of the country into second-class citizens.

Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa said that Karnataka respects every language, however, the state won’t compromise with Hindi over Kannada.

