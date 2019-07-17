Amit Shah on Wednesday informed the house that the government will ensure that every illegal settler is deported as per international law while pitching for NRC to be exercised nationwide.

Amit Shah on Wednesday told the Rajya Sabha that the government will ensure that all illegal settlers in India are deported as per international law, pitching for NRC to be exercised nationwide and not only in Assam.

Amit Shah was replying to a supplementary query by Samajwadi Party member Javed Ali Khan on whether the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be implemented in other states as well or will be restricted to only Assam.

The minister replied that currently, the NRC is a part of Assam Accord and the centre is dedicated to weaning out illegal immigrants from every inch of this country. He added that the government will make sure that all such immigrants will be deported as per international law.

Home Minister’s statement at the same time when his ministry informed the house that it was contemplating pushing the July 31 deadline to release the final NRC in Assam to the fairness of the procedure.

Minister of State of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that the government has received many representations for extending the NRC deadline in Assam and a petition by about 25 lakh applicants has been submitted to the Centre demanding an extension of the deadline date.

He told the house that the government has requested the Supreme court to extend the time for this purpose and even though there will be some delay, the NRC will be implemented properly without any faults, asserting that the government’s intention is to ensure no genuine citizen is left out of NRC.

