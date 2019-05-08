Amit Shah on SP-BSP alliance against BJP in Uttar Pradesh: Speaking to NewsX National Affairs Editor Sheela Bhatt, the BJP president said the country needs to be liberated from the Congress legacy of not holding inner-party elections, of accommodating corruption and other ills which continue to plague the country.

Amit Shah on SP-BSP alliance against BJP in Uttar Pradesh: BJP president Amit Shah has said the road to Delhi in the 2019 polls will be through Uttar Pradesh and the mahagathbandhan will not damage the party’s prospects in repeating a 2014 like situation where the state sent an unprecedented 71 MPs to Parliament from the state’s 80 seats. Speaking to NewsX National Affairs Editor Sheela Bhatt, the BJP chief said the idea itself of the mahagathbandhan is coming up from the political practice that is at least 15 years old and doesn’t reflect the realities on the ground now which has moved far ahead. The practice of stacking up votebanks in the belief that this party and that party together will contribute their cumulative votebanks’ strengths to the coalition is outdated, he said.

“Just because one party of one caste and another party of another caste has come together, it doesn’t mean the voter will automatically transfer her/his vote to the ally,” Shah said. He said the failure of the Samajwadi Party-Congress mahagathbandhan in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections was a pointer that such politics benefitting a few castes has died. “The media speculated that the vote transfers of SP and Congress will get them 270 seats but they got nothing and the BJP won 325 seats in a house of 403.” That election disproved the theory that votes will automatically transfer in a coalition of two different castes, he said. On being reminded that the mahagathbandhan now has the Bahujan Samaj Party and not the Congress with the SP, the BJP president said the times of one party of one caste will benefit that caste only has gone and said voters of all castes want development, and want a government that will give them that.

He said the votebank transfer theory is the Congress’ legacy in Uttar Pradesh and India, along with casteist and dynasty politics and appeasement. The country needs to be liberated from the Congress legacy of not holding inner-party elections, of accommodating corruption and other ills which continue to plague the country, he said.

Speaking on the lack of Muslim representation under the BJP, the BJP chief said it is not correct to see voters and their representatives on religious lines alone. “Who says Hindus cannot think of Muslim welfare? Who says Muslims cannot think of Hindu welfare?” he asked. He said he and the BJP reject such religious tokenisms.

On the chances of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance needing more regional partners after the results, he said the final figures will determine what combination will be required.

