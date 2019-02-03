Shah asserted that Biju Janata Dal and the Congress are two sides of the same coin and they have no agenda for the development of Odisha. The BJP has ensured that money was directly credited into the accounts of beneficiaries whereas the middlemen were getting benefits during the regime of the previous government, Shah further added.

BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday addressed a public gathering in Puri district Odisha, where he criticised the BJD government-led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The BJP president said Odisha has rich mineral resources, but the state government Odisha government failed to provide job opportunities to the youths of the state, compelling them to migrate to other states for livelihood. Taking potshots at the Congress-led by Rahul Gandhi, he said the UPA government claimed to have waived loans of farmers worth Rs 57,000 crore for 3 crore farmers only.

To the contrary, the Modi government was trying to benefit around 12 crore farmers through allotment of around Rs 75,000 crore in the recently announced interim Budget, Shah said. He was apparently replying to the Congress charges that the Modi government has done nothing for the farmers ever since it came to power in 2014.

There were only 166 Eklavya schools during UPA regime. In the last five years, it was increased to 288: Shri @AmitShah Watch at https://t.co/jS5Z5rrGaF pic.twitter.com/X8db0JtwfD — BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) February 3, 2019

He said the people in Odisha are deprived of their right to quality healthcare as the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Yojana has been stopped by the BJD government.

