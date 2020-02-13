After the Delhi election results 2020, Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned statements like Goli Maro, India vs Pakistan match. The former BJP chief said the BJP has distancedit self from such statements.

Days after the Delhi election results, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said statements like Goli Maro ……. Ko and calling the election an India vs Pakistan match are not acceptable. Former BJP chief said the party doesn’t support such statements and distances it self from such remarks.

Amit Shah said that the saffron front suffered loss in the Delhi elections because of such hate statements, PTI quoted.

Back to back hate speeches by BJP MPs:

During the Delhi election campaign run, several BJP MPs crossed the line and gave controversial statements. MoS Anurag Thakur addressing a public gathering had asked and provoked people to chant ‘Desh Kay Gaddaro Ko, Goli Maaro ….. KO statement’.

Thakur’s statement was condemned by many people that how can a union minister ask people to say such language.

Kapil Mishra, who quit AAP to join and contests for BJP had also gave a statement that back fired. Kapil Mishra had called Delhi election a cricket match between India and Pakistan.

For both the controversial statements, the election commission had slapped bans on them and restricted them from campaigning.

Delhi MP Parvesh Verma and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too did the same.

West Delhi MP had called Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a terrorist and supporter of Shaheen Bagh protesters. He had also said that people who are protesting would enter Hindus’ house and rape their mothers and sisters.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath had said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supplies Biryani to anti-CAA protesters sitting at Shaheen Bagh.

