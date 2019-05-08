BJP chief Amit Shah on India's rise to the superpower status, 2019 Lok Sabha Elections: Shah said his party will register a thumping victory in the general elections because people believe India will become a super power and turn the country into a $5-trillion economy by 2025.

BJP chief Amit Shah on India’s rise to the superpower status, 2019 Lok Sabha Elections: BJP president Amit Shah is optimistic that the party’s continued and sustained focus on nationalism will secure a second term for the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre when the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be out on May 23, 2019. In an exclusive interview to NewsX National Affairs Editor Sheela Bhatt, Shah said Narendra Modi will become the prime minister of the country for the second consecutive term as voters believe Modi gave a befitting reply to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism through the Balakot air strike and the surgical strike, strengthened the economy and brought all-round development to the lives of 50 crore poor Indians living below the poverty line.

The BJP president said his party will register a thumping victory in the general elections because people believe India will become a superpower and turn the country into a $5-trillion economy by 2025 if the BJP is voted to power again. To woo young voters, the BJP has left no stone unturned and pledged zero tolerance for terrorism and promised further modernisation of the armed forces. Though the BJP has announced a slew of majors for farmers after it faced flak from the Opposition for its lackadaisical attitude towards them, the party has emphasised national security in its manifesto and played up air strike in Pakistan’s Balakot in the aftermath of the Pulwama terrorist attack and surgical strike in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in 2016 after the Uri terrorist attack.

On being questioned about why his party decided to put other poll agendas including cow slaughter, Ram Temple and Triple Talaq on the back burner, Shah said rashtravad (nationalist politics) is the cornerstone of BJP’s policy and it came into existence soon after the BJP’s birth. He said the voters have heeded the BJP’s calls on nationalist politics right from the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, but for the media it seems to be a revelation following the Balakot air strike.

In the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack on a CRPF convoy by Pakistan trained terrorists, the Indian Air Force’s Mirage 2000 fighter jets hit five of six pre-designated terror targets in Pakistan’s Balakot amid heightened tension between the two neighbours. While the strategic surprise element caught Pakistan completely off-guard despite being on a heightened sense of alert, the Opposition demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi substantiate the BJP’s claim regarding the number of terrorists killed in the attack.

The Opposition’s plan to stop the Modi government and the BJP from scoring political brownie points by taking credit for the Balakot airstrike has become the bone of contention between the BJP and the Opposition parties in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App