On the first anniversary of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led administration in Guwahati, Union Minister Amit Shah will arrive on Sunday night for a three-day visit to the state, where he would inaugurate and launch many projects.

On Tuesday, May 10, the Biswa-led administration in Assam will finish one year in power.

On the occasion of the party’s first anniversary in Assam, Shah will address a public rally at Guwahati’s Khanapara Field on Tuesday, where he will unveil numerous projects, including the Super Speciality Hospital and the National Forensic Sciences University.

He will lay the foundation stone for a number of projects during his visit, including public auditoriums, the Integrated DC Office, the Police Commissionarate Building, and the Guwahati Police Reserve Bhawan.

Assam Home department official stated, “On May 9, the Union Home Minister will visit Mankachar Border Outpost (BOP) and meet with Border Security Force (BSF) employees, inaugurate BSF’s Central Store and Workshop, and launch khadi and village industries items at Tamulpur.”

At Amingaon in Kamrup (Metro) district, the Home Minister will also open the Census Office (in physical form) and the SSB Buildings (in virtual form).

On May 10, the Union Home Minister will present Assam Police with the President’s Colour in recognition of their 25 years of service in Guwahati.

Assam is the country’s tenth state to receive the President’s Colour for excellent achievement in combatting insurgency, regulating crime, preserving law and order, and protecting people and property.

Meanwhile, Shah will meet and have lunch with Assam Police officers and jawans during his visit.