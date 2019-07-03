Chandni Chowk communal tensions: Yesterday morning communal tensions broke out in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazar over a minor parking fight, resulting in heavy police deployment to take cognizance of the matter and pacify the ground situation. A video also surfaced online showing a Muslim man being beaten up by mob over the parking spat.

In the wake of Chandni Chowk communal flare-up that took place yesterday morning, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has summoned the Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take stock of the situation. The argument over a parking area that took place late Sunday night escalated into a communal clash between two groups and resulted in the vandalization of a temple in the area on Tuesday.

Patnaik apprised Shah of the latest development suggesting the arrest of four people in the area and assured him that situation in Hauz Qazi area was under control.

The Congress condemned the vandalization of temple and underlined that the national capital’s law and order was the responsibility of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted that the incident of vandalization of Durga temple and violence by anarchic elements in Old Delhi was utterly shameful. However, he emphasized that Delhi’s law and order was the responsibility of Amit Shah and BJP government.

Further, Congress also appealed to people to not believe in rumours and maintain peace. The trouble began late Sunday night when Aas Mohammad was parking his scooter outside a building and Sanjeev Gupta, a resident of the building who runs an eatery stall objected to it. A video also surfaced online showing the Muslim man allegedly being beaten up by a mob over the parking issue.

A case was registered on Mohammad’s statement while another case was based on the statement given by Gupta. A third case was lodged against unknown people for rioting and damaging public property.

Sources suggest that the temple vandalization took place when both Mohammad and Gupta were at the police station. Some unknown people gathered outside the temple and vandalized it which triggered up tensions in the area, said sources. The temple is located on the Durga Mandir Street, which is across the place where the parking dispute took place this morning.

