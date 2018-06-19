BJP chief Amit Shah on Monday called a deliberation of Jammu and Kashmir BJP ministers and some top leaders in Delhi on Tuesday and announced that the party is withdrawing its support from PDP, citing PDP's soft attitude towards terrorism. Reports said that the meeting was organised following the Centre's decision that ceasefire would not be extended in Jammu and Kashmir after Ramzan. According to reports, ministers are summoned to the state to review the functioning of the coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP has pulled out of its 3-year-old alliance with PDP in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Following the Centre’s decision of not extending the Ramzan ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP chief Amit Shah has summoned its party’s ministers in the state coalition government to Delhi for an urgent meeting to be held on Tuesday. Reports said that the Amit Shah has summoned some senior leaders and party’s minister from Jammu and Kashmir to discuss its strategy in the state ahead of the general election and crucial decision regarding the alliance with PDP is expected to be discussed. Reports said that BJP state chief Ravinder Raina and party general secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul have also been summoned in the morning.

There are reports that PDP is miffed over BJP central leadership that announced Ramzan ceasefire would not be extended. A couple of days ago, the home ministry said that the anti-terror operations would resume in the state. The decision was taken in the wake of the chilling murder of ‘The Rising Kashmir‘ editor Shujaat Bukhari and rifleman Aurangzeb by the Pakistani terror group.

There are reports that said that the ministers are summoned to the state to review the functioning of the coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Interestingly, the deliberation has been organised just two ahead of BJP chief Amit Shah’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir. During his visit, Shah is scheduled to meet with party lawmakers, ministers, the state election management committee and senior party leaders apart from RSS functionaries.

There are also reports the meeting was called as BJP chief was not satisfied with the work of some of its ministers. According to a source, the party has been working hard to get best and better results in the state. The source added that the party wants to win the people’s confidence ahead of the 2019 parliamentary elections.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More