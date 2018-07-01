BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday during his Odisha visit targeted Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's government for failing to provide electricity, drinking water facility to the people of the state. Amit Shah lashed out at the Chief Minister saying that can someone who can't protect the hopes of Hindus, can save the interest of Odisha. The BJP president was on a day visit to Odisha to monitor the progress of work assigned to the state.

BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday targeted Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his government over missing keys of Puri Jagannath Temple’s treasury also known as Ratna Bhandar and questioned how can someone who can’t protect the hopes of Hindus, can save the interest of Odisha. He also attacked Patnaik, who happens to be the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president for his failure in providing electricity, drinking water facility to the people.

Taking a swipe at Patnaik, Amit Shah said the State government here was not implementing the Central schemes properly and hence, has no right to remain in power. “The issue of keys of Ratna Bhandar having gone missing is a very sensitive one. If the State government here cannot safeguard hopes of Hindus, how can it protect the interests of the State,” questioned Shah while addressing the Shakti Kendra in-charges and co-in-charges.

Amit Shah visited the State today on one-day visit, making his eighth Odisha tour in past four years after the Narendra Modi government took over at the Centre to review the works assigned to the State for Mission 120+, an initiative announced by Shah to win at least 120 of the 147 Assembly seats in the State. In the current 15th Assembly, BJP has only 10 members, Congress 15 and BJD 118. The rest two belong to other parties.

Chasing his party’s ambition to dislodge the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Government in Odisha in 2019, when Naveen Patnaik will seek 5th term in a row, Amit Shah said “As many as 35% population of the State is yet to get electricity. A mere 2% population has availed the drinking water facility in Odisha. Hence, the government here has no right to remain in power,” said Amit Shah.

During the day-long programme, Shah took stock of party’s organisational works and held series of closed-door meetings and reviewed the works assigned to the State unit for its Mission 120+. He also reviewed the party’s preparedness in Cuttack, Puri and Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha segments and met two members drawn from each of the 1200 panchayats in the 3 Lok Sabha seats.

Later in the afternoon, he addressed a meeting with Shakti Kendra in-charges and co-in-charges. He said with such energy and enthusiasm among the party karyakartas, BJP is all set to sweep Odisha in 2019, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier in the day, Amit Shah was received by Union Ministers Jual Oram, Dharmendra Pradhan, State party president Basanta Panda and many other senior leaders at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here.

